Boise Mexican restaurants you'll love

More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
|Chip & Dips Flight
|$5.00
Chips, salsa, cheese dip, and bean dip.
|Mike's Enchiladas
|$17.00
Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
|Flautas
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)