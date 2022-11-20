Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

The Wylder

926 Reviews

$$

501 W Broad St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Badger Pizza
Kale Caesar
Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

Starters

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

market mushrooms/creme fraiche/garlic

Italian Meatballs

$10.00

tomato/basil/grilled toast

Housemade Ricotta

$11.00

acme levain/seasonal preserves

Harissa Wings

$11.00

baked & grilled/harissa citrus glaze/market dressing

Salads

Everynight Salad

$11.00

romaine/honeycrisp apples/pecans/garlic vin

Kale Caesar

$12.00

romaine/kale/crutons/parmesan/lemon tahini dressing

Buttermilk Market Vegetable

$13.00

romaine/seasonal veg/white cheddar/house ranch/apple cider vin

The Wylder Chopped

$14.00

romaine/iceburg/provolone/salami/crispy chickpeas/parmesan/oregano vin

Veggies

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

crispy potatoes/fried herbs/parmesan/lemon ailoi

Broccolini w/Gremolata

$9.00

Charred Broccolini/ Golden Raisins/ Pickled Fresno/ Almond *Contains Nuts

Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpeas

$8.00

dijon vinaigrette/parsley

Roasted Yam

$9.00

miso tahini butter/pickled cabbage/sesame seeds/scallions

Pizza

53 year old Sourdough Starter is used / 12 - 13 inches in Size / Yields 8 slices

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

sauce/ mozzarella

Bronco Pizza

$19.50

red sauce/mozzarella/salumi/pickled fresno chilies/burrata

Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

red sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni/parmesan

Farm Girl Pizza

$17.00

red sauce/mozzarella/fresh garlic/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/garlic oil

Gem State of Mind Pizza

$17.50

parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/parmesan/fingerling potato/caramelized onion/herbs/garlic oil

Home Sweet Home

$19.00

parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/goat cheese/candied bacon/fresno chili/cherry tomatoes

Honey Badger Pizza

$19.50

parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo

Mushroom Party Pizza

$18.50

parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/gruyere/market mushrooms/herbs/garlic oil

North End

$17.50

parmesan cream sauce/purple kale/spinach/chili flake/parmesan

Yaya's House Pizza

$18.00

red sauce/mozzarella/Italian sausage/fennel pollen

Figs In Space

$19.00

white sauce base rehydrated figs/mozzarella/garlic confit/ olive oil/salt/balsamic reductions/arugula/lemon/parmesan

Wyld Night + Suppers

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Organic chicken breast/apple cider slaw/biscuit/honey butter

Lasagna

$18.00

Secret family recipe

Wyld Night In

$35.00

Pizza/ Veggie/ Salad

Wyld Night In + Wine

$45.00

Pizza/ Veggie/ Salad/Bottle of House Red or House White

Wyld Night In + Cocktails

$55.00

Pizza/ Veggie/ Salad/2 House Cocktails

Sweets

Butterscotch Budino

$8.00

Italian style custard/salted caramel topping

Star Chips

$9.00

Certified bakery's chocolate-chip cookies/vanilla bean ice cream *Contains Nuts

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Pie

$9.00

graham cracker crust/vanilla ice cream/peanut butter/housemade fudge *Contains nuts

Kid's Meals

Kids Red

$6.00

red sauce/penne pasta/parmesan

Kids White

$6.00

parmesan cream sauce/penne pasta/parmesan

Kids Pink

$6.00

red and parmesan cream sauce mixed/penne pasta/parmesan

Kids Butter

$6.00

penne pasta/butter/parmesan

Sides

Take Out Ranch

$0.50

S/ Balsamic Reduction

S/ Basil

S/ Burrata

$3.00

S/ Butter

S/ Chili Flakes

S/ Chili Oil

S/ Fresno

$1.50

S/ Honey

S/ Honey Butter

S/ Marinara

S/ Olive Oil

S/ Parmesan

S/ Pepper Jam

S/ Spicy Honey

S/ Tahini

Silverware Sets

Boise Brewing Delivery

Add This Option to have your order delivered to Boise Brewing!

Add this to get delivery to Boise Brewing

$0.01

House Cocktails

Black Rabbit

$12.50

Bloody Dagger

$12.50

rittenhouse rye/luxardo aperitivo/fernet leopold/coffee-pecan bitters

Crushing It

$12.50

El Jimador, triple sec, passionfruit/serrano simple

Hammer of 1000 Storms

$12.50

400 conjejos mezcal/watermelon/luxardo apertivo/salt/pepper

Sage Advice

$12.50

miles gin/elderflower/basil simple/lime/cucumber/mint

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00

Side Quest

$12.50

appleton rum/guava/pineapple/lime/avocado orgeat

True Grit

$12.50

kentucky bourbon/chili flake/lemon/honey

Red Bottles

BTL Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Black Stallion Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Caffagio Chianti

$48.00

BTL Cana's Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Canoe Ridge Merlot

$42.00

BTL Casarena Naoki Malbec

$54.00

BTL Chappellet Mountain Cuvee

$63.00

Cab Sauv 55% Merlot 28% Malbec 8% Petit Verdot 6% Cab Franc 3%

BTL Descendants Red Mountain Syrah

$53.00

BTL Diora Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Domaine Ogier Cotes du Rhone

$42.00

BTL Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Eguia Tempranillo

$44.00

BTL House Red

$28.00

La Fiera Montepulciano D' Abruzzo

BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Lolita Vihno Tinto

$32.00

BTL Marina Cvetic Montepulciano

$56.00

BTL Montepeloso 'A Quo' Super Tuscan

$50.00

BTL Morgan Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Nozzole Sangiovese

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Pascual Toso Malbec

$40.00

BTL Pessimist Syrah Blend

$56.00

BTL Soldier Cab Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Stoller Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Telaya Petit Verdot

$53.00

BTL Torbreck Grenache Blend

$48.00

BTL Turley Old VIne Zinfandel

$55.00

BTL Vietti Nebbiolo

$50.00

White Bottles

BTL Acinum Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Bloodroot Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Bravium Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Campuget Rose

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Cinder Dry Viognier

$46.00

BTL Diora Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling

$44.00

BTL E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Blanc

$34.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL House White

$28.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio

BTL King Estate Pinot Gris

$38.00

BTL Lucien Crochet Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc

$61.00

BTL Nautilus SB

$48.00

BTL Redentore Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Sandhi Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Sawtooth Chien Blanc

$52.00

BTL Thomas Labille Chablis

$55.00

Bottle & Can Beer

Occidental Hefeweizen

$7.00

Mother Earth Rotating Hazy IPA

$8.00

Veltins Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Odell Drumroll Pale Ale

$6.00

Boise Brew Dark Daisy Milk Stout

$7.00

Bend Dry Apple Cider

$9.00

Bitburger N/A

$5.00

Western Collective Sendies IPA

$7.00

Lewis & Clark Scotch Ale

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order curbside pickup and takeout here! If online ordering is unavailable it is because our ovens have reached capacity at that time. Please check back soon!

Website

Location

501 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
The Wylder image
Banner pic
The Wylder image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Western Proper
orange star4.2 • 33
610 West Idaho Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Lively
orange star4.6 • 225
505 West Bannock Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Mode Lounge - 800 W Idaho St
orange star4.8 • 74
800 W Idaho St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 211 N. 8th street
orange star4.2 • 1,265
211 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston