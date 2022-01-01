Little Beet
Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.
1140 Broadway
Location
1140 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Benno
Benno is the eponymous fine-dining restaurant from acclaimed Chef Jonathan Benno. The menu focuses on the area where Italy and France meet at Liguria and Provence, while highlighting additional regions along the Mediterranean coast. Located in the landmarked The Evelyn Hotel, the historic space was meticulously restored, preserving many original details within the restaurant. The custom Art Deco-inspired design blends the grandeur of “old New-York” with a modern aesthetic. The design, cuisine, and service at Benno all aim to create a sense of elegance and refinement, but also fun and celebration.
SVK - NYC 23rd
Come in and enjoy!
Dos Toros
New Kids on the Guac!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.