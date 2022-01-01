Little Engine Eatery
We are a 501c3 food trailer providing paid work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities. We serve healthy gourmet hot dogs and brats with veggie and gluten free options.
506 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
506 East Main Street
Buena Vista CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
K's Dairy Delite One Location Serving The Nation!
K's Dairy has been serving up Burgers 🍔 ice cream and much more since 1955!
The Lariat
The Lariat is a BV institution. Located at 206 East Main Street in the Halsey Block just west of Town Hall the building was built by John Smith Halsey in 1885. Halsey had been the US Ambassador to China. His son, Cady Halsey, owned a drugstore in one of the buildings, and it was the site of BV's first post office.
The Lariat's beautiful historic backbar was originally brought to Buena Vista by train from Leadville, where it had been in a saloon.
The Lariat's recent restoration included a new storefront, which is a replica of the original found in old photos from the town archives. The interior walls were painstakingly uncovered revealing the beautiful old Salida brick and the floors refinished to highlight the grain of the oak.
House Rock Kitchen
House Rock Kitchen is a fast casual, from scratch, healthy, fun option in Buena Vista, Colorado. With an open kitchen, full bar, friendly staff and great tunes, the atmosphere promises to be a truly positive, energetic experience. We serve sandwiches, burritos, hamburgers, soups, and bowls. We have great sides to compliment each meal such as brown rice, seasonal veggies, fries, salads, our HRK Super Slaw, and much more. We also have a great kids menu!
We pour the best beer Chaffee County and the rest of Colorado has to offer! Our wine selection is well rounded and priced right. All mixed drinks are made with Kombucha. Not familiar with Kombucha? You will be, because we will be the first restaurant around to feature at least 4 different flavors on tap!
Wesley & Rose
From freshly baked artisan breads and beignets to crisp salads, specialty cocktails and grass-fed Colorado beef, our onsite restaurant, Wesley & Rose Lobby Bar, offers a rotating selection of seasonal handcrafted cuisine. With a private dining room and an adjoining patio, this flexible, elegant space is ideal for family gatherings and casual meals among friends.