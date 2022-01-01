Little Engine Eatery

House Rock Kitchen

No reviews yet

House Rock Kitchen is a fast casual, from scratch, healthy, fun option in Buena Vista, Colorado. With an open kitchen, full bar, friendly staff and great tunes, the atmosphere promises to be a truly positive, energetic experience. We serve sandwiches, burritos, hamburgers, soups, and bowls. We have great sides to compliment each meal such as brown rice, seasonal veggies, fries, salads, our HRK Super Slaw, and much more. We also have a great kids menu!

We pour the best beer Chaffee County and the rest of Colorado has to offer! Our wine selection is well rounded and priced right. All mixed drinks are made with Kombucha. Not familiar with Kombucha? You will be, because we will be the first restaurant around to feature at least 4 different flavors on tap!

