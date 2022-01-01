Go
  • LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

LITTLE JAMAICA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Come in and Located in the vibrant area of Killeen, Little Jamaica Restaurant & Lounge sits on the busy street of Willow Springs Rd in close proximity to Fort Hood the largest military Base , minutes from the City Buildings, and surrounded by a diverse community and hotels. Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge is committed to serving Authentic Jamaican food , offering live entertainment weekly, and creating memorable moments daily for our guestsenjoy!

1200 WILLOW SPRING RD SUITE B&C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Water$1.00
STEAM CABBAGE$3.99
Jerk Chicken Lg$10.99
SM Oxtail$16.99
Oxtail & Jerk Chicken$23.99
Curry Chicken - SM$9.99
Jerk Sauce$0.50
Curry Chicken Lg$11.99
Lg Oxtail$19.99
Fried Ripe Plantains (6)$2.50
KILLEEN TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
