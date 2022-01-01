Go
Little Thistle Brewing

As a small, craft brewery, our most important customers are those who live and work around us. Little Thistle Brewing is committed to supporting the local community that supports us. We will continually work to connect to the people working and living in Rochester and the local area.

2031 14th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scarf$25.00
Rampant Wee Heavy/Scotch Ale (Howler)$12.00
Dank Wolf Hazy Pale Ale (Howler)$12.00
Thistle Whistle Bier De Garde (Howler)$10.00
Mangolorian Pale Ale (Howler)$10.00
Foreign Culture Passion Fruit (Howler)$10.00
Contented Trails Rice Lager (Howler)$8.00
Identity Crisis (Howler)$8.00
Wetlands Hazy IPA (Howler)$8.00
Contains Lactose.
HollaBock Girl (Howler)$8.00
Location

2031 14th Street Northwest

Rochester MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
