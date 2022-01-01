Little Thistle Brewing
As a small, craft brewery, our most important customers are those who live and work around us. Little Thistle Brewing is committed to supporting the local community that supports us. We will continually work to connect to the people working and living in Rochester and the local area.
2031 14th Street Northwest
Popular Items
Location
2031 14th Street Northwest
Rochester MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Relish
Fresh Fast Local
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Wild Bills
Five West
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
A Rochester icon since 1963