LoLa 41 Palm Beach

LoLa stands for longitude latitude and the number 41 represents the specific parallel that LoLa resides on. All aspects of the restaurant have been influenced from the countries and regions that the 41st parallel crosses through, from our decor and atmosphere, to our culinary delights and bar libations.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

290 Sunset Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1609 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$9.00
Steamed Soybeans is the pod
topped with kosher salt
Asahi (A-Sa-Hee)$25.00
Spicy SalmonAvocado & Tempura Cunchies insideTopped w/ Tuna & Salmon, wasabi mayo & micro greens
Anata (A-Na-Ta)$25.00
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, TorgarashiCucumber, Tempura Flakes & ShisoTopped w/ Tuna sashimi & Wasabi Aioli
Grilled King Salmon Lo Mein$41.00
Water Chestnut, Snow Pea, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot, Thai Basil
The Lola Burger$25.00
Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
Asian Inspired Tuna Burger$33.00
Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono Relish, Soy Ginger Sauce
S Sake - Salmon$21.00
Tuna Tartare$23.00
Avocado, Crispy Wonton, Citrus Soy
Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
Miso Soup$9.00
White Miso, Tofu, Feru Wakame, Scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

290 Sunset Avenue

Palm Beach FL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
