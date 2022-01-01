Go
Consumer pic

Lomonte's Italian Restaurant

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

815 Plantation Dr. #180

Richmond, TX 77406

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

815 Plantation Dr. #180, Richmond TX 77406

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

“D” Spot Daiquiris

No reviews yet

Serving delicious daiquiris, unique blends, Jell-O shots & amazing food to compliment your favorite drink . Hang with us or take it to go. Great drinks, great food & even better vibes.

Mugz Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome Mugz Friends!

Holy Fuego

No reviews yet

God BLESS you!

Gyro Republic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lomonte's Italian Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston