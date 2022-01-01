Longstreet's Deli
Welcome to Longstreets Deli!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
302 North Sycamore Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
302 North Sycamore Street
Petersburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Trapezium Brewing
Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more
Monaray's
Bar and Grill
Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Tri-City Chili Peppers
The Tri-City Chili Peppers experience is like no-one else. Great food, family fun, entertainment and oh we have baseball too.