Lotta Burger
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
523 Reviews
$
2807 charles page blvd
Tulsa, OK 74127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
2807 charles page blvd, Tulsa OK 74127
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
F's Hawaiian Food
Come in and enjoy!
Inner Circle Vodka Bar
Full Bar, Infused Cocktails, Live Music, DJ's, Outdoor Games, Events & More!
Topeca Hyatt
Come in and enjoy or take it to go!
All orders placed here will be available at the HYATT REGENCY HOTEL in Downtown Tulsa.
fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!