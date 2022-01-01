Go
Greek

Louis Pappas Marketplace

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1717 Reviews

$$

1318 Town Center Dr

Lakeland, FL 33803

Popular Items

Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Mojo Pork$9.50
Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping
Mediterranean Spreads$7.00
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Greek Fries$5.00
Extra Tzatziki$0.75
Tampa Cuban$9.50
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Classic Gyro Pita$9.50
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Spanakopita$8.50
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.50
All natural grilled chicken breast
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland FL 33803

