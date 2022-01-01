Go
Louie's Waffle House

Come in and enjoy the best breakfast place in Joliet!

1776 McDonough Street

Popular Items

Gypsy Skillet$10.75
Choice of 13 different meat options.
A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style).
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
The Big Breakfast$11.95
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 links, and a slice of ham, served with hashbrowns and toast or pancakes
Gypsy - Meat Lover$12.75
A skillet full of ham, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers on a bed of hashbrowns, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style).
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Meat Lover Omelette$12.25
A fluffy, delicious omelette made of ham, bacon, and sausage.
Large Juice$2.75
16 ounce cup
Side of Hashbrowns$2.50
Side of Bacon$3.75
Louie's Breakfast$9.25
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Nick's Skillet$13.25
Nick's famous skillet is a skillet with french fries instead of hashbrowns, including bacon, links, ham, green pepper, and a mix of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, topped with any style eggs.
Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Build-Your-Own Omelette$7.25
You create it, we will cook it!
Location

1776 McDonough Street

Joliet IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
