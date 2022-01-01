Go
Love Muffin Cafe

Breakfast and Lunch served with local, organic fresh ingredients.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

139 N Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (951 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Turkey$13.00
house roasted turkey, smoked gouda, onion, chipotle mayo, grilled
Bombero$9.50
brisket, eggs, cheddar, avocado, bombero sauce
New Mexico$9.00
chorizo, eggs, cheddar, potatoes
Locals$9.00
eggs, cheddar, spinach, onions, potatoes
Morita$9.00
eggs, black beans, spinach, potatoes, salsa negra
Caffe Latte$3.50
Doma Chronic double shot, steamed milk
House Coffee$2.25
Doma Chronic
Blueberry$3.25
A Classic! Fresh blueberries baked into a vanilla muffin
Wescial$9.00
bacon, eggs, cheddar, hatch green chile, potatoes
Bacon Panini$8.00
egg, bacon, smoked gouda, Morita chile ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

139 N Main St

Moab UT

Sunday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:29 am - 12:00 pm
