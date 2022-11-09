Main picView gallery

The Spoke on Center

review star

No reviews yet

5 N Main St

Moab, UT 84532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bob Burger
Chicken Tenders*
Build Your Own Burger

Appetizers

Atlantic cod & shrimp ceviche

$14.00

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Topped with buffalo sauce, bleu & cheddar cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Smothered in our Spoke-made chili & cheddar cheese

Chipotle Hummus

$10.00

Pureed garbanzo beans mixed with chipotle peppers, tahini, garlic & spices. Served with cucumbers, carrots, celery & pita bread*

Fried Caprese Stacker*

$12.00

Breaded & fried fresh mozzarella layered with basil & tomatoes, topped with olive oil & balsamic reduction

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, & fresh jalapeños.

Macaroni Poppers*

$10.00

Spoke-made mac-n-cheese and fresh jalapeños, breaded & fried. Served with ranch

Moab Sprouts

$12.00

Fresh-steamed brussels sprouts sautéed with bacon, garlic & onions

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with pita bread*

Spoke Wings - Unicycle (6)

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of BBQ, mid, hot, inferno, or sesame ginger*

Spoke Wings - Tandem (12)

$20.00

Tossed in your choice of BBQ, mid, hot, inferno, or sesame ginger*

Sweet tots App

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Beet, Spinach, & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Classic caesar with anchoives (upon request) tossed in our Spoke-made dressing, croutons* & aged parmensan cheese

Chef's Salad

$18.00

Black forest ham, roasted turkey, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Chili

$4.00+

Citrus Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, grilled chickn breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & egg

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, cherry tomatoes & cucumers

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Our twist on a classic wedge salad. Artisan romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese & balsamic glaze

Entrees

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow-roasted Berkshire pork tossed in our Spoke-made twangy BBQ sauce & serverd with coleslaw. Served with our house-cut fries

Beer Battered Fish & Chips*

$18.00

Alantic cod battered in-house. Served with house-cut frieds & a side of tarter sauce

BLT*

$15.00

Classic BLT with thick-cut bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, romain lettuce & garlic mayo. Served with our house-cut fries. Add avocado ($2)

Chicken Tenders*

$15.00

Tender, all-natural checken breaded in-house served with our house-cut fries & your choice of sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettucine pasta with our house-made alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Grilled atlantic cod with cabbage pico de gallo on your choice of flour* or corn tortillas. Served with avocado & rice

French Dip Sandwich*

$16.00

Thinly sliced sirloin, sautéed mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese. Served on a classic hoagie bun with our house-cut fries & au jus.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Pan-seared chicken breast topped with mushroom lemon cream sauce. Served with rice & sautéed vegetables

Mac-N-Cheese*

$16.00

Made-to-order creamy, cheesy macaroni and garlic bread. Add toppings from our BYO burger menu from $1 & up

Meatloaf*

$20.00

Our house blend of beef, pork & chorizo. Bacon-wrapped & topped with gravy & ancho onion straws. Served with garlic chive mashed potatoes & our sautéed vegetables

Pasta Carbonara*

$17.00

Bacon, garlic, scallions & linguini pasta tossed in a white wine cream sauce, topped with a fried egg & served with garlic bread

Pasta Margherita*

$17.00

Linguini pasta tossed with fresh tomatoes and basil in a creamy garlic, mozzarella parmansan white sauce & served with garlic bread

Spoke Burgers

2 Pigs & A Cow

$21.00

Black angus beef, pulled pork, bacon, cheddar & 2 onion rings

Bob Burger

$14.00

Black angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles

Black & Bleu

$17.00

Buffalo burger with bacon & bleu cheese

Build Your Own Burger

Caprese

$18.00

Black angus beef topped with balsamic basted tomato, mozzarella & fresh basil

Chili Cheese Burger

$18.00

Black angus beef smothered in our delicious Spoke-made chili & topped with mild cheddar

Hawaiian

$17.00

Pan-seared chicken breast topped with fresh pineapple, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, ham & Spoke-made sesame ginger sauce*

Hot Bird*

$16.00

Tender, all-natural chicken breaded in-house, tossed in our Spoke-made buffalo sauce & topped with two slices of Swiss cheese

Rise & Shine

$19.00

Black angus beef, bacon, egg, grilled tomato & mushrooms

Smokey 'Shroom Burger

$17.00

Black angus beef, fresh mushrooms & smoked gouda cheese

Texan

$19.00

Black angus beef, Anaheim pepper, pepper jack cheese, Macaroni Poppers*, ancho onion straws*, & Spoke-made BBQ sauce

Vegan Bello Burger

$16.00

Portobello mushroom topped with avocado, grilled onions, roasted Anaheim pepper & vegan swiss cheese.

Vegetarian*

$15.00

Spoke-made black bean burger, sautéed spinach, tomatoes & avocado

Sides

Add Chicken

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Beer Fries

$2.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

House-Cut Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Cup Of Fruit

$4.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Add toppings from our BYO Burger Menu from $1 & up

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Tender, all-natural chicken breaded in-house and seved with our house-cut frieds & your choice of sauce

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Made-to-order, cheesy macaroni and garlic bread. Add toppings from our BYO Burger Menu from $1 & up

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cherry Lime Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 N Main St, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
orange starNo Reviews
2 South 100 West Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Arches Thai
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 100 W Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
orange starNo Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Main St. Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
202 E Main St - Moab
orange starNo Reviews
202 main ave Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
orange starNo Reviews
356 S Mill Creek Dr Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moab

Love Muffin Cafe
orange star4.7 • 951
139 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moab
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston