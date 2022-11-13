  • Home
Gloria's Corner Cafe 20 S. Main St.

No reviews yet

20 S. Main St.

Moab, UT 84532

Popular Items

GREEN POWER (GF, DF)

Baked Goods

Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Apple Crisp Melt - Away

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Coffee and Tea

HOUSE COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

BREVE

$6.00

LATTE

$4.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

MOCHA

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

ORGANIC HOT TEA

$2.00

Classic Smoothies

16 oz classic smoothies 24 oz healthy smoothies

TANGO MANGO (GF)

$7.00

Peach- mango juice, orange sherbet, peaches, banana, coconut

STRAWBERRY TWIST (GF)

$7.00

Strawberry juice, pineapple sherbet, strawberries, banana

ORANGE TWIST (GF)

$7.00

Orange- mango juice, strawberries, orange sherbet, banana

BERRY BANANA (GF)

$7.00

Cranberry juice, non-fat frozen yogurt, raspberries, bananas

CRANBERRY DELIGHT (GF, DF)

$7.00

Cranberry juice, raspberry sorbet (non- dairy) strawberries, blueberries, banana

PINA COLADA (GF)

$7.00

Pineapple juice, non-fat frozen yogurt, pineapple, coconut, banana

CARROT RUSH (GF)

$7.00

Carrot juice, non-fat frozen yogurt, banana, honey

WATERMELON BURST (GF)

$7.00

Watermelon juice, pineapple sherbet, strawberries, peaches

CHAI TEA (GF)

$7.00

Chai tea, milk, non-fat frozen yogurt, banana

Healthy Smoothies

All 24 oz

MORNING GLORY (GF, DF)

$12.00

Carrot juice, orange juice, mango, peaches, banana

DESERT NECTAR (GF, DF)

$12.00

Apple juice, coconut milk, strawberries, blueberries, ginger, banana, honey, cinnamon

PEACE POWER (GF, DF)

$12.00

almond milk, almond butter, banana, blueberries, avocado, chia seeds, protein powder, honey

GREEN POWER (GF, DF)

$12.00

Almond milk, banana, blueberries, avocado, spirulina, almond butter

JOLLY GREEN (GF)

$12.00

Coconut milk, spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple, chia seeds, protein power

Juices

16 oz juice

AUTUMN RUSH

$10.00

apple - carrot - ginger - cinnamon

GREEN GODDESS

$10.00

cucumber - spinach - celery - parsley - apple - lime

GARDEN SWEET

$10.00

celery - beet - cucumber - carrot

IRON JO

$10.00

kale - parsley - beet - apple - lemon

TOTAL VEGGIE

$10.00

carrot - beet - spinach - cucumber

SPRING TIME

$10.00

apple - ginger - kale - lemon

NA Beverages

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

YERBA MATE CRAN POM

$4.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.00

ZOLA COCONUT WATER

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Koios Apricot Vanilla

$4.50

ROWDY MERMAID

$4.50

Shakes

Blueberry Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Espresso Shake

$9.00

Picnic Menu

CLUB WRAP

$15.00

TURKEY OR HAM WRAP

$13.00

HUMMUS WRAP

$12.00

TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO WRAP

$15.00

TUNA WRAP

$14.00

BIG GREEN SANDWICH

$12.00

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH (KIDS)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

20 S. Main St., Moab, UT 84532

Directions

