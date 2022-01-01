Go
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Specialty Teas$3.25
SM. Grandma's Mac$6.99
White Cheddar & American Cheese
MED. Buffalo Mac$16.99
Tender Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce & Cheddar Topped w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese Crumble
SM. Buffalo Mac$8.99
Tender Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce & Cheddar Topped w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese Crumble
SM. Chicken & Broccoli Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, White Cheddar & American Cheese
MED. Grandma's Mac$12.99
White Cheddar & American Cheese

SM. Backyard BBQ Mac$9.99
Roasted Pulled Pork, Fontina, Gruyere & Swiss Cheese Topped w/ Homemade BBQ Sauce
SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cheddar & Gruyere Topped w/ Bacon & Ranch Dressing
SM. Cheeseburger Mac$8.99
Ground Beef, Fried Onions & Cheddar Cheese, Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Mac Bites$5.99
Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Balls w/ Marinara Sauce Topped w/ Shredded Parmesan
902 Boston Post Rd

Milford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

CappuGino's is a community centric coffee and shake cafe. It is family owned and operated, focusing on service to our community.

CappuGino's Food Truck

Elks Club Milford Connecticut

Stonebridge

The STONEBRIDGE RESTAURANT established its roots as a small unassuming local seafood wholesaler known as Milford Seafood, which opened its doors in 1949 and provided thousands of pounds of fresh catch to local restaurants for years.
Now, The STONEBRIDGE RESTAURANT, celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2019, is proud to be a cornerstone of the thriving Downtown Milford Entertainment District. Known to the locals as the "Bridge", we have grown from a small fresh fish market into a full-service, upscale restaurant and catering facility.
Come celebrate a New England tradition!!! It's a reason to celebrate at Milford Crossing Place!!!
We are constantly upgrading the Stonebridge and giving back to our customers, year after year after year, who have given so much to us over the 70 years we have been a part of your lives.
We've come so far but we're happy to say that we are only getting started!!!

