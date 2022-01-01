Maize Mexican Grill

Go
Please remember that this order is for pick up at the campus location.
Maize on Green
60 E. Green St.
Champaign IL 61820

60 E. Green St

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)

Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
Burrito Pollo (Chicken)$9.00
Quesadilla$5.00
Salsa & Chips$3.00
Side Arroz (Rice)$4.00
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

60 E. Green St

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
