Go
Toast

Mamacitas Fredericksburg

Come in and enjoy!

506 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Doz Flour Torts$3.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
Beef Fajitas for two$29.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
Quesadillas$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Green Sauce (8 oz.)$3.99
Crispy Tacos$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
Chile con Queso$9.99
A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
See full menu

Location

506 East Main Street

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta Bella - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Fun ,Family ITALIAN dining

Sage Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Modern Eclectic Cuisine in the Heart of Texas Hill Country. Delightful Lounge, Engaging Patio, Extensive Wine List & Delicious Cuisine

Chase's Place

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails for common humanity.

Cultures Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston