Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

495 West Prairie St

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Mac
Blend: mango, strawberry, pineapple, orange juice
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, pineapple.
Bro
Blend: peanut butter, banana, protein powder, almond milk
Topped: homemade granola, strawberries,
banana, peanut butter.
Pipeline
Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, honey.
Koko
Blend: banana, cacao, chocolate almond milk, dash of coconut sugar, vanilla, Topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs.
Maui Sunrise
Blend: strawberry, mango, banana, pineapple juice
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, mango.
Babe
Blend: blueberries, almond butter, dates, maca, almond milk, salt, vanilla
Topped: homemade: granola, blueberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs
Ohana
Blend: strawberry, banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds.
Mamaka
Blend: acai, strawberry, banana, mango. Blueberry, almond milk
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry
Bean
Blend: coconut coffee, peanut butter, agave, cacao nibs, banana, almond milk, Topped: homemade granola, banana, blueberries, cacao nibs.
Salted Caramel
Blend: banana, dates, cinnamon, almond butter, dash of coconut sugar, salt,
Topped: homemade granola, banana, cinnamon.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

495 West Prairie St, Fayetteville AR 72701

Directions

