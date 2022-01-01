Go
Maman

Cafe & Bakery

429 Amsterdam Avenue

Popular Items

Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Chocolate-Hazelnut Brioche.$5.00
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Antipodes Bottled Water$4.75
Roasted Chicken Side$4.00
Iced Coffee
Tartine Au Saumon$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon za’atar labneh, sliced tomato, pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning & microgreens served open face on marbled rye, served with balsamic mixed greens
Avocado Side$3.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Location

429 Amsterdam Avenue

NY NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
