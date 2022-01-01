Mamma Mia's Marshfield
Come in and enjoy!
93 Careswell Street
Popular Items
Location
93 Careswell Street
Marshfield MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Point Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Haddads Ocean Cafe
Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.
Mae's Sandwich Shop
We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.
The Mug Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!