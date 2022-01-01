Manchester Elks Lodge #1893
30 Bissell Street
Location
Manchester CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fatima’s
From our kitchen to your table!
Mulberry Street
Bistro on Main
Offering classic comfort foods, prepared fresh for your families. Our mission remains the same; To care for our neighbors and neighborhood through services to others.
Elicit Brewing Company
A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more.
Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.