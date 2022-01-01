Go
Cafe Aura

Authentic Italian cuisine giving you a little taste of the 'Old Country.'

FRENCH FRIES

45 E Center Street • $

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$33.00
panko-breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella, linguini marinara
Pasta Fagioli$10.00
Burrata e Prosciutto$20.00
creamy imported mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, kumato tomatoe
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Caesar Salad$15.00
chopped romaine, seasoned crouton, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Gnocchi Tartufo$27.00
potato dumplings, pesto and sauteed shrimp
Tiramisu$10.00
Aura Burger$22.00
aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries
Beet Salad$16.00
diced beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachio, EVOO
Chocolate Mousse Dome$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

45 E Center Street

Manchester CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
