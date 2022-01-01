Go
Mande’s Restaurant

Mande's is located at the foot of the Causeway, serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch to the Northshore since 1979!

340 N Causeway Blvd

Popular Items

Roast Beef poboy$14.99
French bread loaf buttered and grilled, with garlic roast beef. With gravy. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Biscuit Grilled$1.99
Cheese grits$2.99
Brkfst sandwich$5.99
With egg, cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.
Western Omelette$12.99
Sauteed ham, peppers and onions, with cheddar cheese.
Mande club$12.99
Triple decker club, layered with fresh roasted turkey, chisesi ham, bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
Belgian waffle$8.99
Served with butter and syrup. Add your choice of toppings.
Etouffee omelette$15.99
Filled with our crawfish etouffee.
Oatmeal$2.99
Location

340 N Causeway Blvd

Mandeville LA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

