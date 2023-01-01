Mango Mango Dessert - LIC
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
47-43 VERNON BLVD, LONG ISLAND CITY NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
48-19 Vernon Boulevard - NY, Long Island City [21]
No Reviews
48-19 Vernon Boulevard Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
No Reviews
10-39 47th Road Long island City, NY 11101
View restaurant