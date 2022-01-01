Go
Maria's Bread Sandwiches

Locally driven cafe serving Breakfast & Lunch in the heart of Collingswood, New Jersey.

685 Haddon Ave.

Popular Items

Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
Shaved Pork Loin Sandwich$12.95
Local shaved pork, provolone & broccoli rabe pesto on toasted sourdough
Biscuits & Gravy$4.85
homemade buttermilk biscuit w/ local pork sausage gravy
Kennet Square Mushroom Grilled Cheese$12.65
roasted mushrooms, Birchrun Hills cheddar & cooper sharp on Mighty Bread sourdough
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
local scrambled eggs & cooper sharp on a toasted sourdough wheat
French Toast Strips$5.00
sourdough french toast strips served w/ cinnamon maple butter dip
Avocado Toast$11.65
avocado, fresh herbs, 7 minute egg, chile oil on sourdough
Hot Coffee$2.75
12oz or 16oz
freshly brewed Ultimo coffee
(Matambo from Colombia)
Hashbrown$1.95
Location

685 Haddon Ave.

Collingswood NJ

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
