American

Hearthside

3,342 Reviews

$$

801 Haddon Ave

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Popular Items

hamachi ceviche
rigatoni
orecchiette

Small

wagyu beef carpaccio

$18.00

thai basil, crispy shallots, jalapeno

hamachi ceviche

$21.00

orange, avocado, potato chips, cilantro

mussels

$19.00

coconut curry, scallion, lemongrass focaccia

roasted wedge

$17.00

gorgonzola vinaigrette, house bacon, aged balsamic

asparagus

$17.00

leek & pancetta jam, yuzu hollandaise, spicy breadcrumbs

crispy potatoes

$12.00

house made honey mustard

Medium

orecchiette

$18.00

fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted long hots

rigatoni

$18.00

bolognese, calabrian chili, fromage blanc, basil

risotto

$28.00

shiitake mushroom, point reyes blue cheese, winter truffle

gnudi

$17.00

ricotta, mint, lemon, fennel broth

tagliatelle

$19.00

lavender braised duck, spring onion

agnolotti

$19.00

white beans, favas, saffron, parmigiano

Large

wood roasted 1/2 chicken

$29.00

snow peas, sugar snaps, morels, golden balsamic vinaigrette

pork blade steak

$32.00

smoked raisin mole, jicama, apple, lime

scallops

$46.00

beet puree, buttered leeks, horseradish

ora king salmon

$36.00

english peas, thumbelina carrots, vidalia onion broth

To Share

40 oz. prime dry-aged porterhouse

$200.00

mixed mushrooms, crispy potatoes, salsa verde We recommend warming the porterhouse for 10 minutes in a 350 degree oven before serving.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hearthside is a BYOB dishing out wood-fired New American fare.

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

