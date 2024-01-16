- Home
- /
- Collingswood
- /
- Cafe Antonio II
This restaurant does not have any images
Cafe Antonio II
827 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- French Fries
Classic golden fries, crisped to perfection and lightly salted to enhance their natural potato flavor.$4.34
- Loaded Fries
A hearty portion of crispy fries topped with melted cheddar and crispy bacon bits.$7.42
- Cheese Fries
Crispy fries, served with a side of cheese sauce, making for a gooey and irresistible treat.$6.09
- American Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries blanketed with a smooth layer of melted American cheese for a comforting classic twist.$6.09
- Provolone Cheese Fries
Golden fries topped with melted provolone cheese, adding a deliciously mild and creamy texture.$6.09
- Mozzarella Fries
Golden fries generously crowned with melted mozzarella, creating a deliciously cheesy and indulgent experience.$6.09
- Jalapeno Poppers
Crispy, golden-brown jalapenos stuffed with a rich cheddar cheese filling. Served with a side of our smooth marinara sauce.$6.97
- Shrimp Basket
Enjoy our crispy, breaded shrimp paired with golden fries.$7.42
- Onion Rings
Thick slices of onion dipped in a savory batter, fried until crispy and golden$6.09
- Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, these cheese sticks are served hot with a side of rich marinara sauce.$6.97
- Chicken Fingers and Fries
Tender, breaded chicken strips fried to a golden crisp, accompanied by our classic fries and your choice of dipping sauce.$8.12
- Fried Calamari
Lightly battered calamari rings, fried to a tender crisp and served with a side of zesty marinara sauce.$9.17
- Garlic Knots
Soft, buttery knots seasoned with garlic and herbs$2.15
- Chicken Wings
Juicy wings, available in your choice of sauce, served with blue cheese
Steak Subs
- Steak Sub
A hearty sub filled with thinly sliced, tender steak cooked to perfection, served on a fresh sub roll. Simple and delicious, perfect for steak lovers.$8.12
- Cheesesteak Plain
The classic Philadelphia-style cheesesteak, featuring thinly sliced steak and melted cheese on a soft hoagie roll. Pure and straightforward for the cheesesteak purist.$9.03
- Cheesesteak Hoagie
Our traditional cheesesteak enhanced with the fresh additions of lettuce, tomato, and onion, combining the heartiness of a cheesesteak with the crispness of a hoagie.$9.94
- The Works Cheesesteak
Experience the ultimate cheesesteak, loaded with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, layered with slices of spicy pepperoni, rich sauce, and melted American cheese$9.94
- Pizza Steak Sub
A flavorful fusion of cheesesteak and pizza, this sub is topped with grilled steak, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and onions.$9.94
- Cheesesteak Antonio
A unique twist on the classic, featuring thinly sliced steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms$9.94
Chicken Cheesesteak Subs
- Chicken Steak
Tender, grilled chicken breast, thinly sliced and served on a warm sub roll. Enjoy the simple, pure flavors of chicken with this lighter alternative to beef steak.$9.03
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Sliced chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with melted cheese, and nestled in a soft hoagie roll. A delicious twist on the traditional cheesesteak.$9.94
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
This hoagie combines grilled chicken cheesesteak with the freshness of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, dressed lightly with mayo, all in a toasted roll.$9.94
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Spicy Buffalo sauce drizzled over grilled chicken steak, topped with melted cheese, and served on a sub roll. It's bold, spicy, and irresistibly flavorful.$9.94
- Chicken Pizza Steak
Grilled chicken steak topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and onions, combined in a sub roll for a pizza-inspired treat.$9.94
- Chicken Cheesesteak Antonio
Grilled chicken cheesesteak elevated with green peppers, onions and mushrooms. A refined take on the classic chicken cheesesteak.$9.94
Grandma Pizza
Traditional Pizzas
- Plain Cheese
A classic favorite, this pizza features our signature pizza sauce and a generous blend of mozzarella cheeses, perfectly melted to create a gooey, irresistible layer atop a golden crust.$15.41
- The Works Pizza
This pizza is loaded with all the essentials: fresh mushrooms, crisp green peppers, onions, and spicy pepperoni, all layered with our homemade sauce and a rich blend of cheeses. It's a feast for those who want a little bit of everything.$15.41
- Margherita Pizza
A simple yet elegant pizza that celebrates the pure flavors of our tangy sauce, fresh mozzarella, and aromatic basil. This traditional Italian-style pizza is a delightful blend of fresh, high-quality ingredients.$15.41
- Tomato Pie
This pie is a vibrant showcase of our robust pizza sauce complemented by the fresh flavors of basil and a hint of pesto, all on a classic crust. It's a lighter option that's bursting with flavor, perfect for those who appreciate a more traditional taste.$15.41
Gourmet Pizzas
- Plain White
A delightful blend of mozzarella cheeses spread over a base of garlic and oil, creating a simple yet flavorful white pizza that's perfect for garlic lovers.$13.59
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken and crispy bacon topped with fresh tomato and basil, all drizzled with creamy ranch dressing and covered with melted cheese. A savory delight for ranch enthusiasts.$18.14
- Buffalo Chicken
Enjoy mild Buffalo chicken topped with mozzarella and American cheese, offering a subtle kick with creamy, melty flavors. Perfect for those who like a hint of spice$18.14
- Chicken Parmagiana
Crispy chicken cutlets smothered in our savory sauce, layered with mozzarella, and topped with more mozzarella and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan. A delectable pizza version of the classic Italian dish.$18.14
- Broccoli Tomato White
Fresh broccoli and sliced tomatoes on a garlicky oil base, topped with mozzarella cheese. This pizza offers a fresh, veggie-packed bite with every slice.$16.11
- Spinach Tomato White
A healthy blend of spinach and tomatoes, seasoned with garlic and oil, and smothered in mozzarella cheese. A flavorful choice for veggie lovers.$16.11
- Caprese Balsamic Glaze
Ripe tomatoes, shredded and fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil, finished with a sweet balsamic glaze. This pizza is a beautiful blend of classic Italian flavors.$18.14
- Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken tossed in our homemade pesto sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese. This pizza is a basil lover's dream, rich in flavors and aromas.$17.23
- Primavera
A garden of seasonal vegetables spread atop a cheese base, reminiscent of the freshness of spring. This pizza is colorful, nutritious, and bursting with flavor.$17.23
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Tender chicken and ham, topped with our blend of mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese. A gourmet pizza that brings a classic French dish to your plate.$17.23
- Chicken Ala Antonio
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, spinach, and broccoli with a touch of garlic, creating a robust and hearty pizza that's packed with greens and flavor.$17.23
- Bruscetta
Diced tomatoes, capers, red onion, and basil atop a crispy crust, embodying the fresh and vibrant flavors of classic Italian bruschetta.$16.11
- Capricciosa Pizza
A rich blend of artichokes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted red peppers, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. This pizza is an artful, flavorful exploration of textures and tastes.$18.14
- Taco$17.23
- Cheesesteak Hoagie pizza
Combining the best of both worlds, this pizza is loaded with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato, mimicking the beloved flavors of a cheesesteak hoagie.$18.14
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.14
- Meat Lovers$17.23
Stromboli
Hot Subs
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, served on a freshly baked sub roll.$9.03
- Sausage Parmesan Sub
Savory Italian sausage smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, with Parmesan sprinkled on top. All nestled in a toasted sub roll.$9.03
- Shrimp Parmesan Sub
Tender shrimp coated in a rich marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and Parmesan served on a warm sub roll.$11.76
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant slices layered with marinara sauce and melted cheese, tucked into a crusty sub roll for a vegetarian delight.$9.03
- Pepper and Egg Sub
Fluffy scrambled eggs and sautéed bell peppers, seasoned perfectly and served in a soft sub roll.$9.03
- Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Sub
Grilled Italian sausage paired with garlic-infused broccoli rabe and provolone cheese, all in a hearty sub roll.$9.94
- Veggie Grinder
A medley of grilled vegetables topped with provolone cheese, packed into a toasted grinder roll.$9.03
- Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatballs bathed in marinara sauce, topped with melted Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, on a toasted sub roll.$9.03
- Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy breaded chicken cutlets with marinara sauce and a blend of melted cheeses, served on a crusty sub roll.$9.03
- Veal Parmesan Sub
Tender veal, breaded and fried, then topped with marinara sauce and melted cheeses, nestled in a fresh sub roll.$11.76
- Antonio Special #1
Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, provolone cheese & fries on a Kaiser roll.$9.03
- Cheeseburger Sub
Classic cheeseburger elements—grilled beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions—inside a soft sub roll.$9.03
- Chicken Cutlet Sub
Crispy chicken cutlets with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo, perfectly arranged in a toasted sub roll.$9.03
Cold Subs
- Italian Sub
A classic Italian sub layered with ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a drizzle of Italian vinaigrette on a fresh sub roll.$9.03
- Turkey and Cheese
Thinly sliced oven-roasted turkey breast paired with cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on a soft sub roll.$9.03
- Tuna and Cheese
Chunky tuna salad mixed with creamy mayo and topped with slices of melty cheese, lettuce, and tomato, all packed into a crusty sub roll.$9.03
- Ham and Provolone
Sliced ham and provolone cheese layered with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, creating a simple yet delicious combination on a fresh sub roll.$9.03
- Provolone Cheese
A cheese lover’s delight featuring thick slices of provolone with lettuce, tomato, and a hint of mayo on a toasted sub roll.$9.03
- Special Hoagie
A gourmet hoagie filled with a selection of premium cold cuts and cheeses, accented with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions, and a tangy house dressing on a traditional hoagie roll.$9.03
Burgers
- Hamburger
A classic hamburger made with a juicy, grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Perfect for those who appreciate the simple pleasures of a well-made burger.$8.12
- Antonio Cheeseburger
The Antonio Cheeseburger is a gourmet twist on the classic, featuring a succulent beef patty topped with BBQ, fried onions and bacon served on a toasted bun.$9.94
- Cheeseburger
Our traditional cheeseburger comes with a perfectly grilled beef patty, melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes all piled onto a soft, toasted bun.$9.03
- Pizza Burger$9.03
Salads
- House Salad
A fresh mix of crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions, and olives, served with your choice of dressing.$7.21
- Tuna Fish Salad$8.12
- Antipasto Salad
A robust Italian salad with provolone cheese, ham, salami, capicola, & imported prosciutto atop a garden-fresh lettuce mix.$9.94
- Mediterranean Salad
A colorful salad featuring tomatoes, olives & feta cheese.$9.03
- Chicken Cutlet Salad
Crispy chicken cutlets served over a bed of mixed greens with roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & croutons.$9.03
- Fresca Salad
A vibrant salad with mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onions, artichokes & grilled eggplant.$9.94
- Grilled Salmon Salad
Perfectly grilled salmon atop a mix of fresh greens, ripe tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions, and olives$9.94
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Succulent grilled shrimp over a bed of romaine lettuce with ripe tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions, olives and mozzarella cheese$10.85
- Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar with crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our creamy Caesar dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for an extra protein boost.$8.12
- Chef Salad
A hearty salad with turkey, ham, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, cucumbers, and tomatoes on a bed of crisp lettuce.$9.94
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomatoes, and basil leaves, seasoned with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic glaze.$9.94
- Cheesesteak Salad
Thinly sliced steak with ripe tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions, and olives served over fresh greens$9.94
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy Buffalo chicken over a bed of greens with gorgonzola & cucumbers$9.94
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed with fresh greens, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & walnuts.$9.94
- Grilled Chicken and Portabella Salad
Juicy grilled chicken, sliced portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on top of our fresh salad mix$9.94
Traditional Dishes
- Meat Lasagna
Layers of tender pasta, rich meat sauce, creamy ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, all baked to golden perfection. A hearty classic that comforts with every bite. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Ravioli
Delicate pasta pillows stuffed with a blend of cheeses, served with our homemade marinara sauce. A simple, yet profoundly satisfying dish. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$12.67
- Baked Ravioli
Cheese-filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce and a generous sprinkling of mozzarella, then baked until bubbly and golden. Ideal for those who love their pasta with extra cheese. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells filled with creamy ricotta cheese, smothered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. A delight that’s both comforting and filling. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Cavatelli Broccoli
Cavatelli pasta tossed with fresh broccoli florets and sautéed in a light garlic and olive oil sauce. This dish is a delightful showcase of simple ingredients coming together beautifully. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Manicotti
Soft pasta tubes filled with a rich blend of ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella, then baked to create a warm, cheesy treasure. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Baked Ziti
Penne pasta mixed with marinara sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, then baked until the cheese is bubbling and browned. A comfort food favorite that never disappoints. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$12.67
- Eggplant Parmesan
Thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, then layered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked to a crispy and gooey perfection. A vegetarian version of the classic Parmesan that’s just as satisfying. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce
A classic marinara made from ripe tomatoes, simmered with garlic, herbs, and a touch of olive oil. Simple yet packed with authentic Italian flavor. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$10.85
- Vodka
A blush sauce with a hint of vodka to enhance the tomato flavor, Sautéed onions, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes, a decadent choice for any pasta. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$15.40
- Pesto
Fresh basil leaves blended with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, creating a vibrant and nutty sauce that's perfect for dressing any pasta dish. Topped with parmigiana Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
- Aglio & Olio
A light yet flavorful pasta sauce made from sautéed garlic in olive oil, tossed with a pinch of red pepper flakes for a little heat. Classic Italian simplicity at its finest. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$11.76
- Sausage
Hearty Italian sausage simmered in a savory tomato sauce, bringing robust flavors to any pasta it accompanies. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Alfredo Sauce
A luxurious sauce made with heavy cream, butter, and grated Parmesan cheese, creating a rich and velvety coating for pasta. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
- Bolognese
A traditional Italian meat sauce slow-cooked to perfection, combining ground meat, tomatoes, and a mélange of vegetables for a hearty and satisfying pasta topping. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
- Primavera
A garden-fresh sauce featuring a medley of sautéed seasonal vegetables tossed in a light and herby tomato base. Bright and bursting with flavor. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
- Meatball
Classic Italian meatballs, tender and juicy, simmered in a homemade tomato sauce. Perfect for a comforting and filling pasta dish. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$13.58
- Gnocci Sorrento
Soft, pillowy gnocchi baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, capturing the essence of Sorrento in each bite. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$12.67
Chicken & Veal
- Alla Parmigiana Classic
Breaded and fried until golden, then smothered in a rich tomato sauce and blanketed with melted mozzarella cheese. This dish is a classic celebration of Italian flavors, offering a comforting and hearty meal. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$18.13
- Marsala
Tender meat sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a savory Marsala wine sauce. This preparation enhances the meat's natural flavors, creating a harmoniously rich dish with a hint of earthy sweetness. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$18.13
- Francese
Meat delicately dipped in egg and pan-fried to a golden perfection, then served in a zesty and tangy lemon butter sauce. This dish is renowned for its light, bright flavors that stimulate the palate. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$18.13
- Mediterraneo
Sautéed with garlic, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and walnuts, all brought together in a delicate white wine sauce. This Mediterranean-inspired dish bursts with a symphony of flavors, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of rustic elegance. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$18.13
Seafood
- Calamari Marinara
Tender rings of calamari simmered in a robust tomato marinara sauce. This classic dish is perfect for those who love the rich flavors of the sea enhanced by a traditional Italian sauce. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$14.49
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Juicy shrimp sautéed with garlic, then tossed in a spicy marinara sauce. This dish is for those who crave a fiery kick with their seafood, delivering bold flavors and a touch of heat. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$19.95
- Cozze
Fresh mussels steamed and served in your choice of a fragrant white wine sauce or a savory tomato-based red sauce. Each option offers a distinct taste experience that highlights the natural sweetness of the mussels. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$15.40
- Clams
Steamed clams prepared in a simple yet delicious broth, allowing the natural, briny flavors of the clams to shine through. A minimalist dish that seafood purists will appreciate. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$15.40
- Zuppa Di Pesce
A bountiful seafood stew featuring a mix of fish, shrimp, clams, and calamari, simmered in a flavorful tomato sauce. This hearty dish is a seafood lover’s delight, perfect for a satisfying meal. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$22.68
- Shrimp Alfredo
Tender shrimp served in a creamy Alfredo sauce, rich and velvety, offering a luxurious take on classic Italian flavors. Ideal for those who love a creamy, indulgent seafood dish. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$19.95
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp cooked in a light lemon garlic butter sauce, offering a balance of tangy and savory flavors. This dish is elegantly simple, highlighting the delicate sweetness of the shrimp. Served with our delicious homemade bread and a fresh house salad, complemented by your choice of dressing.$19.95
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled chicken breast wrapped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and honey mustard in a soft tortilla.$9.03
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Golden, crispy chicken cutlets, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla with a drizzle of honey mustard sauce.$9.03
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
Juicy chicken smothered in tangy BBQ sauce, wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.$9.03
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Succulent chicken, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and diced tomatoes, all enveloped in creamy ranch dressing$9.03
- Tuna and Cheese Wrap
Creamy tuna salad paired with provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, all enveloped in a soft tortilla with a hint of mayo.$9.03
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Tender slices of chicken steak, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes come together in a soft tortilla with a smear of mayo.$9.03
- Tuscany Wrap
Grilled chicken and portobello mushrooms with crisp romaine and tomatoes, all drizzled with house dressing in a soft wrap. A taste of Tuscany in every bite.$9.03
- Chicken Balsamic Wrap
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh spinach, and sweet roasted peppers come together in this wrap, enhanced with a rich balsamic glaze. Wrapped in a soft tortilla, it offers a perfect blend of savory flavors with a hint of sweetness.$9.03
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, and tomatoes in a soft tortilla.$9.03
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, and tomatoes in a soft tortilla.$9.03
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing, all wrapped in a fresh tortilla.$9.03
- Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a toasted tortilla for a classic club taste.$9.03
- Cheesesteak Wrap
Thinly sliced steak, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes are wrapped snugly in a soft tortilla, finished with a creamy mayo.$9.03
- Italian Wrap
Salami, ham, capicola, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes in a hearty wrap.$9.03
- Ham and Cheese Wrap
Sliced ham and cheese are paired with crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes, all brought together with a spread of mayo in a soft tortilla.$9.03
- Veggie Wrap
A medley of grilled vegetables, including bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms and onions, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a soft wrap.$9.03
European Panini
- Southwestern Chicken Panini
Juicy grilled chicken, sweet roasted red peppers, and crisp red onions, all brought together with a spicy ranch dressing in a toasted panini. Perfect for those who enjoy a kick of southwestern flavors.$9.94
- Caprese Panini
Classic Italian flavors come alive in this panini featuring fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, and fragrant basil. Lightly pressed until the mozzarella melts perfectly, offering a taste of Italy in every bite.$9.94
- Go Green Panini
A delightful combination of grilled chicken, savory pesto, meaty portobello mushrooms, sweet roasted red peppers, and melted provolone cheese in a hearty panini. This sandwich is a veggie lover's dream with a hearty protein boost.$9.94
- Anthonys Favorite Panini
Crispy breaded chicken paired with melted mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomato, enhanced with a smear of mayo, all in a toasted panini. A comforting choice that’s a crowd-pleaser.$12.67
- Grilled Chicken and Roasted Pepppers Panini
This panini features succulent grilled chicken and charred roasted red peppers topped with provolone cheese, all pressed between slices of artisan bread for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.$9.94
- Napoli Panini
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled with olive oil create a panini that bursts with the flavors of Naples. A simple yet sophisticated choice for any meal.$9.94
- Veggie Panini
A lush assortment of grilled eggplant, zucchini, and spinach along with tender artichokes, a drizzle of balsamic, and melted provolone. This panini is a testament to how indulgent vegetables can be.$9.94
- Phanatic Panini
Spicy and bold, this panini combines grilled chicken slathered in Buffalo sauce with sharp gorgonzola cheese, all pressed into a crispy crust that packs a flavorful punch.$9.94
Soups
Desserts
- Cannoli
A classic Sicilian dessert featuring crispy pastry shells filled with a sweet, creamy mixture of ricotta cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Each cannoli is garnished with chocolate chips at the ends for an added touch of indulgence.$6.26
- Tiramisu
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers are alternated with a rich blend of mascarpone cheese and lightly sweetened whipped cream. This traditional Italian dessert is dusted with cocoa powder, offering a delightful balance of coffee and creamy flavors.$7.44
2 Liter
20oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
827 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108