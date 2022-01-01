Go
Toast

Marie Blachere

Welcome! Our Traditional French Bakery & Cafe serves high quality breads, pastries, sandwiches and more for the best prices in town. Let the aromas of our freshly baked goods welcome you to our bakery.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

550 MIDDLE NECK • $$

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

MARIE BAGUETTE$2.20
BEIGNET CHOCOLATE HALZENUT$1.50
3+1 CROISSANT$7.35
3+1 SMALL TART & CLAFOUTIS$16.50
CHERRY YOGURT TURNOVER$3.30
3+1 BEIGNET$4.50
BROWNIE$4.00
3+1 CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$8.25
Chicken SALAD$9.00
served with bread
3+1 MARIE BAGUETTE$6.60
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 MIDDLE NECK

GREAT NECK NY

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amal Catering

No reviews yet

Middle Eastern Cuisine

Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck

No reviews yet

At Homemade Taqueria we take pride in the freshness of our cooking. Our tacos are always served on a warm, fresh corn tortilla and our entire menu features delicious authentic Mexican food.

Great Neck Diner

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Mi Casa es Tu Casa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston