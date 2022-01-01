Go
Toast

Markos Pizza

Marko's Pizza is a family-oriented Italian restaurant established in 1994 by Mark Esteppe.

57 Edwards Access Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MEATEATERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese on Markos House Made Pizza Crust.
Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
GARLIC KNOTS$5.99
Marko's dough sprinkled with garlic & twisted for flavor. Served with a side of Marinara.
MARGARITA
Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pick your size, or just order a slice.
CHEESE
Marko's Cheese Pizza. Add anything you want, or just make it cheesy!
Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
CEASAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine, four cheese, croutons & our house made ceasar dressing.
** dressing contains eggs** These items may be served raw or under cooked or contain raw or under cooked ingredients. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SWEETBORDER
Marko's Sweetboarder is topped with Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pick your size or just order a slice.
WINGS
House Baked, fried and finished in the pan. Served with Celery, Carrots & Ranch Dressing.
Just Pick your Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Yum-Yum (Buff BBQ Mix), Southern Gold Mustard or make 'em naked.
FETTUCINI
FETTUCCINI
House Made Alfredo Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Garlic Bread.
GREEK SALAD
Fresh Romaine, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and topped with Croutons & House Balsamic Dressing.
SUPREME
Marko's Supreme Pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pick your size pizza, or just order a slice.
See full menu

Location

57 Edwards Access Road

Edwards CO

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverwalk Theater

No reviews yet

Patio Pick Up Available!

Village Bagel

No reviews yet

We are Eagle County’s only “real” bagel shop, serving up hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels everyday from 7-2. We are more than just bagels, though. In addition to the best french toast you’ve ever had and fresh cracked egg sandwiches all day, we also offer Sicilian style pizzas and brunch cocktails. See you at your neighborhood bagel
shop!

The Rose

No reviews yet

The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.

Zino Ristorante

No reviews yet

Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston