Barbeque

Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

987 Reviews

$$

1855 E Rosemeade

Carrollton, TX 75007

Popular Items

Sandwich Basket$10.25
Bar-B-Q Sandwich$7.25
1 Meat Dinner (6oz)$14.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Trail Boss Family Pack(Feeds 10-12)$75.99
Includes 3 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 4 pints of sides & 12 buns or Texas Toast.
Fruit Cobbler$3.50
Loaded Baked Potato w/Meat$11.25
2 Meat Combo (8oz)$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Super Family Pack(Feeds 6-8)$54.99
Includes 2 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 3 pints of sides & 8 buns or Texas Toast.
Fried Apple Pie$1.75
Banana Pudding$3.50
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

1855 E Rosemeade, Carrollton TX 75007

