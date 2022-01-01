Go
Maryland Blue Crab House

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

7100 Sollers Point Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak–N–Cake$38.00
10 oz. Black angus New York Strip paired with our delicious jumbo lump crab cake.
Potatoes N Onions$3.00
Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.00
From the Pit
Snow Crab Legs
Jumbo clusters served with butter sauce.
Steamed Shrimp
Steamed in our house seasonings with potatoes and onions. Shell on or peeled.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter$29.00
Fresh 6 oz. crab cake fried or broiled.
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.
Crab Dip$13.00
A hearty portion of our homemade dip. Served with bread points.
Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp$20.00
(4)Large shrimp & a grilled chicken breast seared to perfection with our Kickin’ Bourbon sauce! Served with New Orleans style dirty rice & mixed vegetables to cap off this healthy treat.
Jambalaya$16.00
New Orleans recipe with shrimp, sausage and rice served with garlic bread points.
7100 Sollers Point Road

Dundalk MD

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
