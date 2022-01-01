Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Come in and enjoy!
1115 Walnut St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1115 Walnut St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Kai
Come in and enjoy!
Hatch & Coop
Yummy fried chicken and egg sandwiches - made fresh to order!