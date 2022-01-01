Go
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

Come in and enjoy!

1115 Walnut St • $

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloo (Vegan)$4.75
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Achari Paneer$5.75
Grilled marinated Paneer, Hint of Indian Mango pickle sauce, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Lamb Kebab$6.25
Indian spiced Shami Kebab(Ground Lamb patty), Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Chicken Tawa$5.95
Julienne cut chicken cooked in our Homemade Indian spices, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Paneer Masala$5.95
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
Mango Lassi$3.95
Traditional Yogurt drink with he blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz Bottle)
Chicken-n-Rice$9.75
All time favorite seasoned minced Chicken over rice
Chicken Masala$5.95
Grilled Marinated Chicken Cubes, Indian creamy tomato sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
Chicken Kheema$5.75
Indian daal(Lentils) mixed with Ground Chicken, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Jeera Gobi (Vegan)$5.75
Cumin spiced Cauliflower & Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1115 Walnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
