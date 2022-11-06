Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media

review star

No reviews yet

210 WEST STATE ST

Media, PA 19063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)
Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)

Appetizers - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Tandoori Chicken Wings (G)

$15.00

Chicken Wings with Lemon Jucie & Herbs cooked in Clay Owen

Reshmi Kabab (6 pc) (G)

$15.00Out of stock

Ground chicken seasoned with onion and herbs, then barbecued

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

$6.50Out of stock

Crisply fried turnovers stuffed with lamb and potatoes

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)

$5.50

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes

Aloo Tikki Chat (G)

$9.00

Mashed potato and green peas patties served with yogurt, onion, chick peas, and chutney

Papdi Chat

$9.00

Crispy flour crackers served with yogurt, potatoes, onions, chick peas, and chutney

Gobhi Pakora (V)

$8.50

Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs

Palak Chat

$9.00

Spinch crackers with chickpeas Potatoes Sauces

Indian Masala Fries

$9.00

Mashed potato and green peas patties served with yogurt, onion, chick peas, and chutney

Breads - Vegan (V) available

Naan

$3.00

Tandoor baked white bread

Garlic Naan

$3.75

Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs

Pashwari Naan

$6.00

Naan stuffed with cashew nut, raisins, almond, and sweet coconut

Aloo Naan

$4.50

Bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes and ginger

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions, fresh cilantro, and cumin seeds

Paneer Kulcha

$5.50

Exotic unleavened bread stuffed with homemade chees

Tandoori Roti (V)

$3.00

Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor

Bread Basket

$18.00

Tandoori Entree - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Tandoori Shrimp (G)

$21.00

Jumbo fresh shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled in tandoor with chef’s special fresh spices

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$21.00Out of stock

Ground lamb seasoned with onion, bell pepper, fresh cilantro, cloves, and herbs

Chicken Tikka (G)

$18.00

Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor

Tandorri Chicken (G)

$18.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and herbs, then barbecued in tandoor.

Fish Tikka (G)

$21.00

Fresh salmon cinnamon ginger-garlic / garam masala

Paneer Tikka (G)

$15.50

Cubes of cheese marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor.

SEAFOOD - Gluten Free (G) available

ShrimpTikka Karahi (G)

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

ShrimpTikka Masala (G)

$22.00

Shrimp cooked in rich creamy tomato onion sauce, and herbs

Shrimp Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$22.00

Shrimp cooked with cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Fish Tikka Masala (G)

$22.00

Rich creamy Onion tomato ginger garlic herbs sauce

Fish Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$22.00

sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

CHICKEN - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)

$18.00

Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs

Chicken Korma (G)

$18.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy onion sauce and nut

Chicken Vindaloo (G)

$18.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Chicken Saag (G)

$18.00

Boneless Chicken cooked with chopped fresh spinach and herbs

Chicken Karahi (G)

$18.00

Boneless chicken sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

Chicken Madras

$18.00

Chicken cooked with onion sauce and coconut

Chilly Chicken (CHEF’S SPECIAL)

$18.50

Marinated boneless chicken cooked Punjabi style with fresh onion, bell pepper, tomato, and herbs.

Chicken Curry

$18.00

LAMB - Gluten Free (G) available

Lamb Karahi (G)

$22.00

Cubes of lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.

Lamb Vindaloo (G)

$22.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a sharply spiced chef’s homemade sauce and potatoes.

Lamb Masala (G)

$22.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a rich creamy tomato onion sauce with fenugreek leaves and herbs.

Lamb Korma (G)

$22.00

Lamb cooked with exotic spices, herbs, and nuts in a creamy onion sauce

Lamb Roganjosh (G)

$22.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Goat Curry (G)

$24.00

Cubes of bone cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Lamb Saag

$22.00

Lamb Kofta

$20.00Out of stock

Cubes of lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.

Vegetable- Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Paneer Tikka Masala (G)

$17.00

Cheese broiled in tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce with ginger, garlic, herbs

Shahi Paneer (G)

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato, onion sauce

Malai Kofta (G)

$15.00

Mixed vegetable balls cooked in a mildly spiced creamy sauce

Navrattan Korma (G)

$15.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with yogurt, coconut, fruits, and nuts.

Dum Aloo (G)

$15.00

Spiced potatoes stuffed with homemade cheese

Bhindi Masala (G)(v)

$15.50

Fresh okra cooked with fresh onions, ginger, and tomatoes

Mixed Vegetables (G)(v)

$15.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, and mildly spiced thick sauce

Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)

$15.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices

Punjabi Chana (G)(v)

$14.00

Chick peas, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in traditional spices

Dal Makhani (G)(v)

$14.00

Lentils cooked with green onions, ginger, garlic, and choice of chef’s herbs.

Palak Paneer (G)

$15.50

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs

Baingan Bhartha (G)

$15.50

Fresh eggplants roasted in a clay oven and cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic

Kadi Pakora

$16.00Out of stock

BIRYANI RICE Dishes

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken, onions, fresh ginger, nuts, and delicate spices

Lamb Biryani

$22.50

Indian basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of lamb, onions, herbs, nuts, and spices.

Shere-E-Punjab Special Biryani

$23.50

Chef’s own combination of authentic Indian spices, cooked with tender pieces of lamb, chicken, and fresh vegetables

Sides

Raita

$4.00

Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Sweet and sour mango relish.

Mixed Pickles (Achar)

$3.00

Papadam

$3.00

Rice

$5.00

DESSERT

Kheer

$4.00

Indian rice pudding

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Honey rolled milk balls

Kulfi

$4.00

Mango Ice Cream

$4.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Spoon Slice Cake

$8.00

Caramel Apple Granny

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Spirite

$3.00

Kitchen Drinks

MANGO LASSI

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 WEST STATE ST, Media, PA 19063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kurry Shack - South Philly
orange star4.3 • 86
2015 East Moyasing Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
orange star4.3 • 2,086
1920 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
orange star4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Spicy Affair - Indian Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,302
1427 Kings Hwy Swedesboro, NJ 08085
View restaurantnext
Indiya, Collingswood NJ
orange starNo Reviews
608 Haddon Ave Collingswood, NJ 08108
View restaurantnext
Aroma Indian Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,834
43 South Centre Street Merchantville, NJ 08109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Media

Azie Media
orange star4.6 • 2,628
217 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew - Media
orange star4.4 • 2,183
26 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
rye byob
orange star5.0 • 649
112 W State St Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Wayside Market
orange star4.6 • 521
469 South Old Middletown Rd Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
La Catrina
orange star4.4 • 248
13 W State Street Media, PA 19063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Media
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston