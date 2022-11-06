Indian
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
210 WEST STATE ST, Media, PA 19063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant