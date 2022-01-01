Go
Toast

Massis Kabob

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1132 Galleria Way • $$

Avg 4.2 (1490 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1132 Galleria Way

Glendale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eden on Brand

No reviews yet

Thank you!
Enjoy

Spice Season

No reviews yet

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

Acai Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Love You Latte

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston