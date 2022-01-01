Go
Bourbon Burger Bar

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

237 S Brand Blvd • $$$

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Truffle Steak Burger$25.95
Black truffle camembert, caramelized french onion fondue, truffle butter, toasted sweet potato brioche bun.
BBB Burger Experience$39.95
Choose any burger, side salad, and dessert for an incredible burger experience! Comes with duck fat fries and trio of sauces
Prime Dry Aged Steak Burger$19.95
Fiscalini farmhouse cheddar, red wine shallots, little gems, toasted sweet potato brioche bun
Basque Cheesecake$14.00
Roasted Strawberries, Sesame Crunch
Bourbon Steak Candy Bar$14.00
Dark Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter Ganache, Marcona Almond
Steak Burger Truffle Salad$25.95
Gem Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Streusel Fresh Chives, Black Truffle Vinaigrette
Heritage Turkey Burger$19.95
Pepperjack cheese, smashed brokaw avocado, harissa aioli, toasted brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

237 S Brand Blvd

Glendale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
