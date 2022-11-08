Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon Steak BSLA

2,408 Reviews

$$$

237 S Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91210

Order Again

Popular Items

DUCK FAT FRIES
TRIO OF MUSHROOMS
POTATO PUREE

From the Grill

8oz FILET MIGNON

8oz FILET MIGNON

$69.00

prepared medium-rare

12oz BARREL-CUT FILET MIGNON

12oz BARREL-CUT FILET MIGNON

$89.00

prepared medium-rare

18oz PRIME BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP

18oz PRIME BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP

$78.00

prepared medium-rare

48oz PRIME PORTERHOUSE

48oz PRIME PORTERHOUSE

$159.00Out of stock

prepared medium-rare

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

$45.00

7oz, Faroe Island

MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO

MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO

$64.00

12oz

16oz Delmonico Ribeye

$87.00

Accompaniments

TRUFFLE CARAMELIZED ONION

TRUFFLE CARAMELIZED ONION

$10.00
SAUCE TRIO

SAUCE TRIO

$10.00

Burger Bar

PRIME DRY-AGED STEAK BURGER

PRIME DRY-AGED STEAK BURGER

$24.95Out of stock

Fiscalini cheddar, red wine shallot, little gem lettuce

BLACK TRUFFLE BURGER

BLACK TRUFFLE BURGER

$25.95Out of stock

camembert, caramelized onion, truffle aioli

APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON BURGER

APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON BURGER

$22.95Out of stock

aged swiss, russian dressing, spicy brown mustard

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$22.00Out of stock

pepperjack cheese, harissa aioli, arugula, smashed avocado

BBQ SALMON BURGER

BBQ SALMON BURGER

$21.95Out of stock

jalapeno, cilantro, sliced cucumber, kimchi, ginger aioli, sesame chili sauce, toasted masago brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$19.95Out of stock

Appetizers & Salads

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$19.00

blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, buttermilk dressing

MIXED GREENS SALAD

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red wine-onion vinaigrette

TRUFFLE CAESAR SALAD

TRUFFLE CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

baby gem lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic crumble, black truffle vinaigrette

KALE & QUINOA SALAD

KALE & QUINOA SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

avocado, radish, golden raisin, sunflower seed, ginger vinaigrette

Sides

POTATO PUREE

POTATO PUREE

$18.00
BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$14.00Out of stock

calabrian chili, bottarga

CRISPY BRUSSELS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$16.00

soy caramel, garlic cashew

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$19.00

fresh parsley

CREAMED SPINACH

CREAMED SPINACH

$16.00

feta, crispy onion

DUCK FAT FRIES

DUCK FAT FRIES

$12.00

trio of sauces

TRIO OF MUSHROOMS

TRIO OF MUSHROOMS

$16.00

mirin glazed, sesame seed, chive

Dessert

STONE FRUIT HONEY ALMOND TART

STONE FRUIT HONEY ALMOND TART

$12.00Out of stock

fresh pear, crème fraiche, brown butter

BOURBON STEAK CANDY BAR

BOURBON STEAK CANDY BAR

$14.00

chocolate brownie, peanut butter ganache, marcona almond

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

$14.00

granny smith apple, citrus caramel

Cocktails

BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED

BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED

$19.00

Evan Williams, simple syrup, house made orange bitters, barrel-aged in house

NEGRONI

NEGRONI

$16.00

Botanist gin, Campari, Carpano Antica

BARREL-AGED MANHATTAN

$19.00Out of stock

Piggy Back rye whiskey, Alessio vermouth, angostura bitters

THE MAGNA CARTA

$17.00Out of stock

Highland Park Magnus, Amaro Averna, peach, lemon

FINAL SAY

$17.00Out of stock

mezcal, yellow chartreuse, basil, lime

Beer

FREMONT LUSH IPA

FREMONT LUSH IPA

$5.00Out of stock

7% abv, 12 oz, Seattle, Washington

EINSTOCK WHITE ALE

EINSTOCK WHITE ALE

$10.00

5.2% ABV, 12 oz, Akureyri, Iceland

ALMANAC

ALMANAC

$14.00

5.2% ABV, 11.5 oz, Barcelona, Spain

ALLAGASH 'CURIEUX' GOLDEN ALE

ALLAGASH 'CURIEUX' GOLDEN ALE

$9.00Out of stock

11% ABV, 12 oz, Portland, Maine

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$6.00

4.5% ABV, 12 oz, Fort Bragg, CA

EVIL TWIN MOLOTOV COCKTAIL IPA

EVIL TWIN MOLOTOV COCKTAIL IPA

$6.00Out of stock

12% ABV, 12 oz, Brooklyn, New York

Wine

CARBONISTE SPARKLING WINE

CARBONISTE SPARKLING WINE

$59.00

Pet Nat of Pinot Grigio, Extra Brut

MCBRIDE SISTERS SPARKLING ROSE

MCBRIDE SISTERS SPARKLING ROSE

$25.00

NV, Marlborough, New Zealand

DOMAINE DE LA TAILLE AUX LOUPS PETILANT TRIPLE ZERO MONTLOUIS-SUR-LOIRE

DOMAINE DE LA TAILLE AUX LOUPS PETILANT TRIPLE ZERO MONTLOUIS-SUR-LOIRE

$45.00

NV, Loire Valley, France

MALENE ROSE

MALENE ROSE

$25.00
VIGNETI DEL SOLE PINOT GRIGIO

VIGNETI DEL SOLE PINOT GRIGIO

$25.00Out of stock

2016, Veneto, Italy

QUINTESSA ILLUMINATION SAUVIGNON BLANC

QUINTESSA ILLUMINATION SAUVIGNON BLANC

$45.00

2017, Rutherford, Napa Valley, CA

DOMAINE VOCORET CHABLIS

DOMAINE VOCORET CHABLIS

$38.00Out of stock

2017, Burgundy, France

FLOWERS CHARDONNAY

FLOWERS CHARDONNAY

$90.00

2018 Sonoma Coast, Sonoma, CA

Cataclysm CHARDONNAY

Cataclysm CHARDONNAY

$32.00

2012, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma, CA

Montinore Red Cap PINOT NOIR

Montinore Red Cap PINOT NOIR

$46.00

2016, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma, CA

ARTEVINO FLOR DE VETUS

ARTEVINO FLOR DE VETUS

$25.00Out of stock

2012, Toro, Spain

DUCKHORN MERLOT

DUCKHORN MERLOT

$75.00Out of stock

2017, Napa Valley, CA

CALLUNA CVC CABERNET SAUVIGNON

CALLUNA CVC CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$45.00Out of stock

2012, Chalk Hill, Sonoma, CA

THE CRANE ASSEMBLY DISCIPLES ZINFANDEL BLEND

THE CRANE ASSEMBLY DISCIPLES ZINFANDEL BLEND

$55.00Out of stock

2016, Napa Valley, CA

PIEDRASASSI 'RIM ROCK' SYRAH

PIEDRASASSI 'RIM ROCK' SYRAH

$95.00

2015, Arroyo Grande Valley, CA

LA RIOJA ALTA RESERVA VINA ARDANZA

LA RIOJA ALTA RESERVA VINA ARDANZA

$60.00Out of stock

2010, Rioja, Spain

MASTROJANNI ROSSO DI MONTALCINO

MASTROJANNI ROSSO DI MONTALCINO

$40.00Out of stock

2017, Tuscany, Italy

HABIT CABERNET FRANC RED BLEND

HABIT CABERNET FRANC RED BLEND

$45.00Out of stock

2014, Santa Ynez Valley, CA

LABARGE GRENACHE

LABARGE GRENACHE

$45.00

2016, Santa Rita Hills, CA

NA Beverage

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$4.00

355ml / 12oz

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$4.00

237ml / 8oz

SPRITE

SPRITE

$4.00

355ml / 12oz

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$6.00

500ml / 16.9oz

FIJI

FIJI

$6.00

1 L / 33.8oz

VOSS SPARKLING

VOSS SPARKLING

$6.00

800ml / 27oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210

