Restaurant header imageView gallery

Underdogs

review star

No reviews yet

156 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Street Tacos

$11.00

3 Tacos - Choice of chicken or beef on flour tortilla. Side of green or red sauce.

Ballpark Nachos

$11.00

Chips topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Add Chicken +$3

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with 5 cheese blend, tomatoes with lettuce and green onions, pico de gallo topped with cilantro and sour cream.

Big Willy

$7.00

Sliced fried pickles with a side of secret sauce.

Sliders

$12.00

3 mini smash burgers with bread, patty, American cheese and secret sauce.

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Fries drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch.

Fries

$7.00

Fries with ketchup.

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Carne Asada, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, and Queso Fresco, Sour Cream on the side.

Burgers + Sando

Underdog Smash

$14.00

Angus BEEF, AMERICAN Cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, pickles, house sauce on TOASTED bun. Side of Fries. +$3 make it a double.

Bacon Cheddar

$15.00

Same as Underdog Smash but with BAAAAACON and CHEDDAR CHEESE. Side of Fries. +$3 make it a double.

The Bad MF Burger

$15.00

Angus BEEF, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, pickles, fried jalapeño and spicy house sauce on TOASTED bun. Side of Fries. +$3 make it a double.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, pickles, house sauce on a toasted bun. Side of Fries. +$3 make it a double.

Chicken Sando

$15.00

Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Veggies, Lettuce, Pepperjack Cheese, Tomatoes and Ranch. Side of Fries. +$3 make it a double.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons. Side of Fries.

G.O.A.T. Dog

$12.00

Bacon wrapped hot dog with red and green bell peppers, onions, ketchup, mustard and secret sauce. Side of Fries.

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$12.00

Traditional - Side of Carrots and Celery

12 Piece Wings

$18.00

Traditional - Side of Carrots and Celery

24 Piece Wings

$30.00

Traditional - Side of Carrots and Celery

Ozzy's Apizza

Your Very Own Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, homemade red sauce. Finished with olive oil drizzle.

The S+M

$17.00

Fresh baby spinach, white mushrooms, mozzarella, and homemade red sauce.

Pepperoni Idiot

$16.00

Delicious pepperoni, mozzarella, and homemade red sauce.

The Bada Bing

$19.00

Mozzarella, red sauce, mushroom, onions, pepperoni and salami.

The Liotta

$14.00

Homemade red sauce, olive oil, grated parmesan.

The White Rabbit

$16.00

Ricotta cream, mozzarella, pecorino, spinach, olive oil, and black pepper.

The Swanson

$18.00

Applewood bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade red sauce, mozzarella, parm.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

The Zupp

$17.00

Mikey Rabbit

$18.00

Special Pie

$22.00

Gelato Cookie Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Basement Pub in Glendale, California

Website

Location

156 South Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacari Glendale at The Americana
orange starNo Reviews
757 Americana Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - Glendale NEW
orange starNo Reviews
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant Glendale - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
112 N Artsakh Ave Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
126 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston