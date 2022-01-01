Mastrantos
Now we're open late. Weekdays till 10pm and weekends till 11pm, including our Mas2You platform.
927 Studewood St #100
Popular Items
Location
927 Studewood St #100
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Studewood Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Fegen’s
Approachable Food, Comfortable Dining
Studewood Cantine
Best Tex-Mex in the Heights
¡Bienvenidos Y'all!
Hando
Order through our website for takeout during lunch and dinner.
Note: Order ready times are just estimates made under normal conditions. Orders may take longer than the quoted time during busy hours.