Now we're open late. Weekdays till 10pm and weekends till 11pm, including our Mas2You platform.

927 Studewood St #100

Popular Items

Salt Roasted Beets$19.00
Salt- Roasted beets, buratta, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pesto, balsamic glaze (GF)
3 way Brussels$15.00
Brussel sprouts, fried, grilled and raw, maple togarashi, citrus aioli, roasted garbanzos
Scarpinocc$18.00
Our small sharable pasta filled with Taleggio Cheese and finished with a butter-sage sauce and balsamic reduction.
Protein- Grilled Salmon$40.00
Grilled salmon fillet for 2 or 4 people. Combine this with Family size pastas or salads and make your own family meal.
Croquetas$12.00
Plantain Croquetas, Tunisian harissa aioli, queso fresco
Papardelle$31.00
Porchini Pappardelle, wild forest mushrooms, taleggio, lemon, parmesan, onions, garlic, truffle oil
Pasta- Ragu Bolognese$40.00
Rustic caserecce pasta, beef ragu bolognese sauce, parmesan cheese.
Secreto Pork$25.00
Seared Secreto pork, roasted root vegetables, Greek yogurt, hojiblanca olive oil (GF)
Curried cauliflower$13.00
Tahini spread & Farro & cauliflower, garbanzos, lemon (GF)
TexQueño$15.00
A Texas size tequeño (melting cheese wrapped in amazing dough). Comes with Mastrantos Cilantro Sauce.
927 Studewood St #100

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
