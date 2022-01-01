Go
  • Maudes Alabama BBQ

Maudes Alabama BBQ

At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality comfort food from the south with flavors influenced from Decatur area in Alabama. These recipes were passed down by my mother Lona Maude and this Restaurant is a tribute to her simple flavors and recipes that were passed on in her family for generations.

2602 Davison Rd

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
Extra Sauce Cup$0.59
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Rib Tip Dinner$10.99
Slow smoked rib tips, rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Mac 'N Cheese$2.99
French Fries$2.49
St. Louis Rib Dinner$11.99
Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Smoked Chicken Wings$9.99
Slow smoked wings hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, tossed and drizzled with your choice of sauces.
Pulled Pork Dinner$10.99
Slow smoked pork shoulder covered in our house made Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl$8.99
Flint MI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
