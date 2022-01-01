Go
Maya Del Sol image
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Maya Del Sol

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

3320 Reviews

$$

144 South Oak Park Ave

Oak Park, IL 60302

Popular Items

Maya Salad$12.00
mixed greens, sweet corn,
red pepper, mint, cucumber, tomato,
black beans, tortilla strips, queso fresco,
citrus vinaigrette
Platanos De Ropa Vieja$12.00
3 plantains topped with ropa vieja, queso fresco, and aji amarillo aioli
Tamales$8.00
two sweet corn & ricotta tamales topped with poblano cream sauce and garnished with queso fresco
Barbacoa Tacos$17.00
three braised beef barbacoa tacos, habanero aioli, cilantro, onion, radish
Cheeseburger$16.00
wagyu beef, sharp cheddar, brioche,
chipotle mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula,
hand-cut fries
Chips & Guacamole$12.00
smashed avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano and fresh lime juice packaged with our house made tortilla chips.
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro
Carne Asada$32.00
adobo marinated and oak wood grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri and served with crispy fried yucca, grilled asparagus and roasted red pepper sauce
Nachos$12.00
homemade tortilla chips topped with apple cider vinegar and mango braised beef, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, & scallion
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Blackened shrimp tacos topped with avocado aioli, purple cabbage and grilled corn salad
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park IL 60302

Directions

Maya Del Sol

orange star4.7 • 3320 Reviews

