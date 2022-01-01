Go
McGraff's American Grill

McGraff’s is locally owned & operated, and a permanent fixture of the local community. We seek to combine high-quality food with the casual and relaxing ambience of a neighborhood grill. Our menu provides a diverse array of classic American entrees, appetizers, sandwiches and gourmet pizzas, an award winning happy hour, a full-service bar, and a patio experience that has been voted the best in town.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (411 reviews)

Popular Items

TRIPLE DBL CLUB$13.25
SPINACH DIP$10.95
Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
