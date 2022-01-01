Go
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe

12500 Nicollet Ave

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese$7.00
Pistacio Baklava$3.50
Cruise Burger$15.00
Build a Gyro$16.00
Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro, on Greek Pita. Served with yogurt garlic sauce and Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Falafel Sandwhich$12.00
Arabic Salad, Pickles, Tahini and your choice of Wrap or Pocket Pita. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Filet Mignon Kabobs$30.00
Two Skewers of Filet Mignon and Grilled Vegetables. Side Garlic dip. Served with your choice of either Rice, Fries, or Vegetables
Chicken Shawirma Wrap$14.00
Chicken Shawirma, Garlic, Mayo, Pickles, and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Garlic Gyros Hot & Spicy$18.00
Lamb/Beef gyro sauteéd with onion, garlic, mushrooms, and jalepeños. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
Sujuk Flatbread$15.00
Middle eastern Spiced Beef sausage, Haloumi chesse, Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula
Mushroom Truffle Flatbread$14.00
Mozzerella, Mushrooms, Truffle oil, Garlic, Arugula
Location

12500 Nicollet Ave

Burnsville MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
