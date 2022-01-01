Go
Food for Thought - Medline 2022

Come in and enjoy!

1950 Innovation Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mark Cubana$5.60
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon,
black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua
cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla
Fruit Cup$3.50
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$3.88
Malibu$3.88
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon,
avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato,
caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll
French Fries$0.67
2 Egg Omelet - Meat$3.67
Breakfast Potatoes$0.45
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Bagel$4.25
Impossible Burger$2.40
Turkey Burger$2.02
Location

1950 Innovation Way

Libertyville IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
