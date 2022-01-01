Menya
Come in and enjoy!
399 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
399 Main Street
Metuchen NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen
Come in and enjoy!
Torino
Family-owned restaurant since 1989 offering freshly made Northern Italian cuisine, focusing on traditional classics and modern twists.
Tribos Peri Peri
Come in and enjoy!
Cai's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!