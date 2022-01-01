Go
Menya

Come in and enjoy!

399 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork bone broth & sea salt tare, thin straight noodles, roasted marinated pork, scallion, wood ear mushrooms, ginger, black garlic oil.
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork bone broth & miso paste, wavy thick noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallion, onion, charred corn, homemade spicy oil.
Shio$14.00
Chicken broth with shio (salt) tare, thin straight noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallions, onions, bamboo shoots and fried ginger & garlic chips.
Kimchi Miso (Vegan)$16.00
Vegetable broth with original miso, wavy thick noodles topped with vegan kimchi, homemade tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, onions, charred corn and sesame seeds.
Ajitama$2.00
Kaedama (Extra WAVY Noodle)$2.00
Veggie Gyoza$7.00
Fried veggie gyoza served with in-house dipping sauce
Shoyu$14.00
Chicken broth with shoyu (soy sauce) tare, thin straight noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallions, onions, bamboo shoots and dried seaweed.
Beef Gyoza$7.00
Fried marinated-beef gyoza served with in-house dipping sauce.
Spicy Kaisen$17.00
Clear chicken broth with homemade spicy oil, wavy thick noodles topped with prawns, clams, scallops, homemade tofu, green peppers, shiitake mushrooms, scallions and fried onions
Location

Metuchen NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
