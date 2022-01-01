Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard

Go
*GENUINE QUALITY*

S73W16770 Janesville Road

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheese Curds$5.25
Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch
Regular Shake$3.99
12oz Milkshake
Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry.
Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!
Fountain Drink$2.29
20oz Fountain Drink
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Explorium Root Beer, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi C Fruit Punch
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick Cut Breaded Onion Rings, Seasoned Salt, Horseradish Dip
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
The Milk Can Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
The Milk Can Cheeseburger$8.19
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Tater Tots$2.49
Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
French Fries$2.25
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Kid's Cheeseburger Meal$8.35
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Location

Muskego WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
