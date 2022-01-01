Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard
*GENUINE QUALITY*
S73W16770 Janesville Road
Popular Items
Location
S73W16770 Janesville Road
Muskego WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vintage Grounds
Coffeehouse
Danny Haskell's
One, one more and a quick one, then I have to go.
Eagle Park Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Matty's Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!