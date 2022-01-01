Go
Toast

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew

Online Deliveries
No Fee for deliveries to Rochester, East Rochester and Gonic
All other out of town Deliveries need to be called in to the restaurant

50 N. Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo of 2$20.50
Combo of 3$21.50
Sliders$6.50
Ribs$14.50
Bob's Original$1.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Skillet Poutine$10.00
Burnt Ends$10.50
Mitchell Hill Reserve$1.00
Brisket Dinner$19.50
See full menu

Location

50 N. Main Street

Rochester NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revolution Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Full service, 44 tap gastropub, craft beer & bourbon bar under 5 Star Chef Walter Leffler. JUST ADDED: WOOD FIRED, NEAPOLITAN STYLE ARTISAN PIZZA!! Voted Best Beer Selection, Best Business Lunch & Best Happy Hour on the Seacoast 2017-2020. Private dining rooms, outdoor patio, fireplace, lounge, kids menu.

Fallen Leaf Bistro

No reviews yet

New- American restaurant, coffee shop, bakery. Full breakfast and lunch menu's available. Craft sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, burgers, benedicts, scramble bowls, omelette's and more!
Mimosa's, Bloody's and Beers also available!
Online ordering, Dine inside or outside, take-out, delivery & contact-less delivery too!

Porters Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MrSippy BBQ

No reviews yet

Authentic, hickory powered craft BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston