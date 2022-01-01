Go
Moe's Original BBQ

731 29th street south

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Rack Of Ribs$27.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Pound of Smoked Wings$11.50
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Location

birmingham AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Dread River Distilling Company

Dread River spirits are created for those inspired by the journey. We take great pride in crafting each spirit we pour. We are currently distilling small batches of Bourbon, Whiskey, Rye, Vodka, Gin, Rum and Agave Spirit. Our Tasting Room bar area features our one of a kind craft cocktails, engineered to enhance every unique feature our spirits have to offer.
Our Tasting Room is a combination of Bold and Elegant, and provides the perfect vibe to enjoy the fruits of our labors. Our new Veranda is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with your favorite cocktail. Don't forget to pair your favorite cocktail with one of our top-grade food menu choices!

Carrigan's Beer Garden

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

PATIO DINING AND TAKE AWAY
Nightly Dinner and Weekend Brunch, visit website for reservations!

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

