Monsoon Indian Cuisine

Monsoon Indian Cuisine

4180 Dearborn Cir • $$

Avg 4.3 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tk Masala$19.00
Chicken tikka in a herb infused tomato gravy
Butter Chicken$19.00
Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy
Paneer Tka Masala$19.00
Paneer tikka cooked in our famous makhani gravy
Saag Paneer$19.00
Cubes of paneer in a herb enriched creamed spinach
Chicken Korma$19.00
Chicken cooked with subtle spices in a light yogurt gravy
Onion Bhajia$7.00
Mixed onion and spinach fritters
Lahsooni Naan$4.00
Garlic flavored naan
Vegetable Samosa$7.00
crispy pastry stuffed spiced peas and potatoes.
Garlic Cheese Naan$7.00
Naan$2.50
Soft textured, leavened white flour bread
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

Mt. Laurel NJ

Sunday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
