Go
A map showing the location of Moonshine BBQ

Moonshine BBQ

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4911 196th St SW

Lynnwood, WA 98036

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4911 196th St SW, Lynnwood WA 98036

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cask & Trotter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

0102 - WA-Lynnwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Moonshine BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston