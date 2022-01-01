Moonshine BBQ
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4911 196th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4911 196th St SW, Lynnwood WA 98036
Nearby restaurants
Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Cask & Trotter
Come in and enjoy!
Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
0102 - WA-Lynnwood
Come in and enjoy!